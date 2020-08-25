A dozen spirited women celebrated 100 years of women’s voting in the U.S. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. They held signs encouraging women to use their voices by voting in the 2020 elections. Passersby waved and honked their support at the corner of Highways 87 and 260, they reported.
Almost all the women were dressed in white, the color that many suffragettes wore when seeking the right to vote in the U.S. Some were dressed in period clothing to honor women who worked hard to pass the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote on Aug. 18, 1920.
The work didn’t stop there, because it ensured only white women the right to vote that year. Asian women were allowed to vote in 1952. Native women couldn’t vote until 1957. And most African-American and Latina women were barred from the polls until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was passed. Not until 1975 did all female Hispanic citizens have the right to vote.
“Honor the women who worked for your right to vote. Use your vote to make your voice heard this fall,” organizers urged.
If you need to register to vote, there is still time. The deadline for voter registration is Oct. 5 for the Nov. 3 election. You can register online at servicearizona.com or in person at the Gila County Recorder’s Office, 201 W. Frontier St., Payson.
Women of today owe their right to vote to many women who worked hard for over 70 years to gain the right to vote. Among the most famous women suffragists were Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Alice Paul, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Ida B. Wells, Mabel Ping-Hua Lee, Ella Baker, Marie Louise Bottineau Baldwin, Adelina Otero Warren, Amelia Boynton, and Vilma Martinez. Learn about them online and at the public library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!