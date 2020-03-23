Are your dogs and cats up-to-date on vaccinations to prevent rabies?
Low-cost vaccines, preventive care for parvo and other illnesses — even nail trimming — are available when Tender Loving Care Veterinary Services returns to Payson Feed & Pet from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 24. No appointments are necessary for these recurring fourth Tuesday each month visits when veterinary staff set up at 101 W. Aero Drive in Payson, at the corner of Aero and State Route 87.
Connect at facebook.com/TLCvetservices to receive vaccination package specials and occasional $5 coupons. Micro-chipping starts at $15; low-cost vaccine prices range from $14 for rabies shots to $18 for bordatella — or rattlesnake venom pre-exposure treatment at $25. Discounts for Healthy Outdoor Dog (or cat) vaccine packages from $63 or $93 include multiple vaccines and heartworm testing. The TLC Vet team drives up from Mesa; to verify the schedule or inquire about services call 480-699-9950.
Rabies vaccinations, spay, neuter and pet care in Tonto Basin and Pine
Gila County Animal Care & Control reminds pet owners to keep dogs and cats up-to-date on rabies vaccinations and preventive care. Happy Tails Mobile Vet helps four-legged patients in Tonto Basin, Pine-Strawberry and also Payson every week with a wide range of services — at the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson each Wednesday, Tonto Basin IGA Market on Thursday, and Ponderosa Market in Pine on Friday. Confirm details and read the patient arrival policy at happytailsmobilevets.com so you’re aware that to protect both pets and vet staff, dogs must arrive leashed and properly controlled during their visit. Cats must be in a carrier or on a leash. Surgeries take place in the morning. Drop-off for surgery is during the 30 minutes after opening. Surgeries must be scheduled ahead of time, call 928-235-7385. Pets are seen for non-surgical care between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. as walk-ins. Services include annual exams, vaccinations, micro-chipping and medication prescriptions; surgeries include spay/neuter, growth removals, wound repair, dental cleanings and extractions, bladder stone removal, enucleation. Happy Tails Mobile Vet offers lab work, too: complete blood counts, metabolic panels, heartworm tests, fecal exams, urinalysis and cytology. For details call 928-235-7385; read more at happytailsmobilevets.com.
