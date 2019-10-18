A chili dog picnic followed by apple picking in Tonto Village was the highlight of the special needs community Oct. 2.
Almost 30 people in four special needs buses and cars ventured out to Tonto Village for the long-anticipated event.
At first everyone crowded into an enormous circle around a campfire for socializing. Tables and a tent were set up to serve chili dogs and later used for games and eating s’mores. Wheelchairs, special needs athletes and occasional passersby were all welcomed.
The annual event, hosted by the Karrys family and the Special Needs Family Support Group was planned for all special needs adults from area day programs and support group families.
Picnickers delighted in hiking the roads of Tonto Village and seeing many birds, a goat, a mini cow, free range cattle and chickens. Participants went house to house visiting with retired Shelby School teachers who welcomed the group into their yards to pick apples.
They found, gala, golden yellow, tiny green apples and big red juicy nameless ones and collected 25 or more bags in all.
The picnic was a delightful success and a time for people to relax, kickback and have a little time in Tonto Village surrounded by the tall pines.
A smaller group sidestepped from the apple picking to the almost newly opened Wedding and Event Barn. An organizer wanted to see if it would be suitable for a hoedown for next year’s annual Special Needs Ball.
At the Karrys’ vegetable garden lot on Standage Road the group set up board games, a bean bag toss, croquet after lunch while the apple pickers joyfully loaded their collection to take home to share with their families.
Don’t worry — hundreds of apples remain on the Tonto Village trees for those who’d like to visit and ask permission to do their own picking.
One of the caregivers from the day program even received a huge garbage bag of injured apples for her pet pig.
The next Special Needs Family Support Group event is a Halloween Costume Party Potluck from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday Oct. 19 at the Tonto Apache game room at the gym complex. Call 928-478-0231 for details, please leave a message.
