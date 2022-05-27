Among those gathered for the ceremony to dedicate the newly installed flagpole at the Pine Cemetery on May 19 were George Hearn flag raiser; Billy Hearn, photographer; and Dottie Hearn, who organized efforts to get the flagpole for the cemetery and the ceremony for its dedication.
A group of Pine area residents and veterans, as well as the group responsible were on hand May 19 when the flagpole in the Pine Cemetery was dedicated and the U.S. flag raised for the first time.
Billy Hearn
Among those gathered for the ceremony to dedicate the newly installed flagpole at the Pine Cemetery on May 19 were George Hearn flag raiser; Billy Hearn, photographer; and Dottie Hearn, who organized efforts to get the flagpole for the cemetery and the ceremony for its dedication.
The Pine Cemetery has gone for years without a pole on which to fly the U.S. flag. That changed Thursday, May 19, when volunteers saw their efforts become a reality. A new flagpole was in place, and for the first time, the U.S. flag was raised.
The base and flagpole were the work of Steve Allred, Stephen Fish, George Hearn, Albert Hunt and Jay Thorn. The volunteers were given the permission to place the flagpole by the Pine Cemetery Committee.
Area veterans, residents and volunteers responsible attended the pole dedication and flag raising ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!