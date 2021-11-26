The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine is selling See’s Candy as a fundraiser.
Stop by the library at 6124 Randall Place and place your order to delight family or give as a gift. Prices range from $49 for a two-pound box of assorted chocolates to $10 for a Christmas Delivery Box or Merry Gnomes Box.
The library opens at 10 a.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and is closed Sunday and Monday. It normally closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; 4 p.m. Wednesday; 6 p.m. Thursday; and 2 p.m. on Saturday. However, for the Thanksgiving holiday the library is closed both Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. It reopens Saturday, Nov. 27.
In addition to selling See’s Candy, the library is having a raffle for a hand-crafted wind chime by Paul Paul. Tickets are six for $5 or 15 for $10. The drawing is at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17.
Another holiday offering at the library is Christmas Around the World, featuring stories, crafts and traditional cookies at Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
A Gingerbread Party is planned at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 in the Library Activity Room, located behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. Participants will build a gingerbread house, listen to a story and eat gingerbread men. The program is for ages 3 to 12 and requires pre-registration, sign up at the library or email peagan. ihp@gmail.com.
