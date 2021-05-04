The staff, residents and volunteers of Powell Place had a special celebration for Earth Day.
They planted a cherry tree, which was the idea of Executive Director Jessica Plante. Besides planting the tree for Earth Day, the community kicked off its Great American Century series with Floppy Hat Garden Party.
All life enrichment coordinators from Powell Place’s parent corporation Enlivant put the Great American Century series in place. It started with the 1920s for the month of April and continues through the 1990s, which is celebrated in October.
This week Powell Place is kicking off its 1930s celebration and Nurses Week.
According to Robin Center, life enrichment coordinator at Powell Place, it took the Powell Place team and its residents to pull it all off.
“We have our own resident garden group started and they have planted many vegetables from seed and 15 different types of flowers. We are all excited for summer to watch our hard work come to life,” Center said.
More news
Powell Place Community Relations Manager Bobbe Exe moved seven new residents into the community during April.
Powell Place administration and staff feel the C0VID-19 vaccine is helping the Payson community and want to thank everyone for taking the vaccine and making the town strong again, Center said.
“Our motto is #TogetherWeCanDoIt. If you can’t tell, I am super proud of our Powell Place team and so thankful for all the care they have given our residents and pushing through to be the best team we can be,” Center said.
