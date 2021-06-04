The Sons of the American Revolution presented Powell Place with an award Wednesday, May 19, for flying the American flag correctly.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Health screening event coming to Payson
- Apache Community Garden: We grow, we harvest, we share
- Payson mulls shift to four-day school week
- Photographing the Milky Way
- Payson High School graduates 135 seniors
- 2021 already a record-setting year for wilderness rescues
- Latest test scores not good – but not terrible
- Human-caused Deer Fire quickly doused
- Plane makes emergency landing on 87
- Joint operation nets $91K in methamphetamines
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!