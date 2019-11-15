Soroptimist award
Contributed photo

A special past president’s pin was recently awarded to Carol Blann (center), who served as leader of Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country for the 2018/19 year. Presenting the award were Maureen Focht (left), current president, and Candace Conte, treasurer. The presentation was made at the group’s Oct. 23 meeting. The group meets each week at noon at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, except the third Wednesday of the month, when an evening meeting is held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., also at Tiny’s.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.