A special past president’s pin was recently awarded to Carol Blann (center), who served as leader of Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country for the 2018/19 year. Presenting the award were Maureen Focht (left), current president, and Candace Conte, treasurer. The presentation was made at the group’s Oct. 23 meeting. The group meets each week at noon at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, except the third Wednesday of the month, when an evening meeting is held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., also at Tiny’s.
