Wreaths Across America comes to Payson this December to honor local veterans at the Payson Pioneer Cemetery and Mountain Meadows Memorial Park.
The event is held every second Saturday in December, so this year it is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14. The day’s program starts with a ceremony at Green Valley Park Veterans Memorial and then disburses to the cemeteries.
Organizer Jessica Weinland said 339 more wreaths are need for all the graves of veterans in both cemeteries. Participants can buy two wreaths for $30 and a third will be donated for use in the local program.
To donate, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0139.
If you would like to pay by check or cash, contact Weinland to arrange pickup at jessicaweinland@gmail.com or 210-792-3467.
Volunteers are needed the day of the event to place wreaths on graves. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/weinlandswreaths.
The mission is to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices of U.S. veterans.
