A Fall Festival at Pine Strawberry School is planned from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 at the Pine School Gym. The school is seeking donations from the community of bags of candy, small toys and cakes or cupcakes for a cake walk.
Events include dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria; carnival booths; a costume contest at 6 p.m.; and a Pie in the Face activity at 7 p.m.
Tickets are needed for all games, with each game requiring an average of two tickets to play. There will be 11 booths. Tickets are also needed for Pie in the Face, soda, popcorn and cotton candy.
Tickets are available in the office: three for $1 before Friday, Oct. 25 or two for a $1 at the door.
Dinner tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family of five or more, these will be sold in the cafeteria.
To learn more or make a contribution, contact Angus MacFarlane, eighth-grade sponsor at Pine Strawberry School, amacfarlane@pineesd.org
