The Gila County AZ Health Zone (Snap-Ed) recently had Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey make a proclamation for National Lunch Superhero Day on May 7.
National Lunch Workers Day started in 2020, inspired by children’s author and illustrator, Jarrett Krosoczka.
On May 7, Janice Chesser, community health specialist with AZ Health Zone and the Gila County Health Department, visited each school cafeteria to present thank you posters signed by faculty and a few hero gifts from AZ Health Zone to lunch workers.
Workers at Payson schools honored as Lunch Superheroes were: Rosa Vazquez, Teresa Lynch and Cesilia Vazquez of Payson Elementary School; Nancy Yanez, Deborah Hill, Karla Bulfin and Heather Benefield of Julia Randall Elementary; Marla Downard, Yudith Bojorquez and Judy Jordan of Rim Country Middle School; and Christi Oft, Vicki Barwick and Christine Doyle of Payson High School.
“It was a wonderful surprise for the cafeteria staff. The teachers all signed a poster for each school; I gave them each a lapel button and pen for hero day, a framed copy of the signed proclamation and flowers for the managers. They work so hard,” said Chesser.
Chesser is also partnering with the Payson Farmers Market to have a weekly booth for information and activities. She is forming a group of volunteers called Navigators to help instruct and inform people using their Snap Double up bucks at the market.
