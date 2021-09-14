The Central Arizona Association of Realtors has started its Eighth Annual Food Drive to help fill the shelves of area food banks.
CAAR is challenged this year as in front of store collections are restricted with COVID-19 prevention measures. So it is getting creative on how to get the word out so everyone can help their neighbors in need.
CAAR is doing home collections on Friday, Oct. 8. Realtors will pick up donations of non-perishable food. Arrange a pick up by calling 928-474-1944.
There will also be drive-thru collection sites Saturday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 30, where folks can drop off their donations at 424 S. Beeline Highway or 611 S. Beeline Highway. Also collection boxes are at every real estate office for drop-offs for everyone’s convenience during business hours.
Some of the most critical needs are for canned fruit and vegetables, plus cereal. Also needed: ramen, mac and cheese, pancake mix, cornbread mix, cookie mix, soups and broth, peanut butter, baby food, canned juices, crackers, cake mixes, Spaghetti-O’s, tamales, chili, ravioli, canned meat, canned milk and formula. Personal items are also needed.
Also this year you can double your impact. Monetary donations to the CAAR Eighth Annual Payson Area Realtor Food Drive will be matched dollar for dollar up to a maximum contribution of $10,000 from CAAR to the Payson and Pine/Strawberry Food Drives.
Shred-A-Thon
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9, bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations for the Eighth Annual Food Drive in exchange for secure document shredding.
An Assured Document Destruction truck will be onsite at the CAAR office at 600 E. Highway 260.
