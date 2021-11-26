The Rim Country Republican Club hosts Eric A. Mariscal, Gila County Elections Director, Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Learn what goes on during and after ballots are cast.

The meeting will be held at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Members and guests may gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and to socialize. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Call Carol McCauley for further information, 928-474-3064.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.