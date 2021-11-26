Republicans host Gila County elections director Nov. 30 Nov 26, 2021 17 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rim Country Republican Club hosts Eric A. Mariscal, Gila County Elections Director, Tuesday, Nov. 30.Learn what goes on during and after ballots are cast. The meeting will be held at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. Members and guests may gather at 11 a.m. to order lunch and to socialize. Everyone is welcome to attend.Call Carol McCauley for further information, 928-474-3064. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Payson PD to continue patrol duties in Star Valley Council shows support for town manager despite public pushback Two gobble up Thanksgiving birds in Turkey Trot Inspector gives most restaurants clean bill of health Three weeks into No Shave November and it’s getting scruffy CLICK TO VOTE IN: Latest Stories A quick look at Goat Camp Ruin archaeological site AZ representatives offer contrasting views on Build Back Better Judge orders USFWS to come up with a plan to reduce wolf poaching County uses part of COVID relief money to reward employees Quilt show draws big crowd Supervisors approve seeking grants for dental care, weatherization Payson PD to continue patrol duties in Star Valley Town hires project manager for splash pad Group lobbies to include five rural counties in new legislative districts Changes made in county zoning Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor President's challenges Justice system broken Healthcare Heroes Colorado River is running low Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you We need to prepare for other pandemics Representatives need to address climate change Columnists The songs that filled my earliest days – Part 2 The songs that filled my earliest days with joy Two interesting legal issues – Part 2 Two interesting legal issues A truly amazing trek on horseback – Part 2 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Rory Huff Student Athlete Spotlight Arizona Public Service Banner Health SaveTheBrains.com Dr. Jaber Abawi Payson Community Kids Tax Credit Georgia Burnside Tribute Chester's Chicken Krispy Krunchy Chicken Medicare Enrollment Assistance Wilde Wealth Management Group Rim Furniture and Appliance Santa's Workshop in the Pines St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank Tax Credit Historic Payson Ornaments Holiday Arts & Crafts Show Lasso American Scratch Kitchen See's Candies Bashas' Season for Sharing Dueker Ranch Tax Credit Electric Light Parade Ringo Starr: Search and Rescue Dog Heart, Artery & Vein Institute Book Your Holiday Party Today Big O Tires The Fairways Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter Tax Credit NAPA Auto Parts Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Business Directory Now Hiring Nurses Plant Fair Nursery Dr. Bob Gear Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Office for Rent Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Psalm Luke 2:14 Integricare 2x3 Scrub-A-Dub Dog Grooming Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling American Sales Ground Game Flooring Firewood - Yard Cleaning - Tree Trimming Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!