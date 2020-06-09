The Gila County Republican Party has opened its Payson headquarters at 434 S. Beeline Highway. It is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to drop by to register to vote, pick up yard signs, candidate literature, or just to visit with Republicans.
While there, the public can also visit the “Trump Depot” section, which has Trump merchandise available. Items include Trump shirts, hats, flags, jewelry and other items. Donations are accepted.
A grand opening celebration is planned at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13. Elected officials and candidates will attend. Refreshments will be provided and health precautions will be enacted to protect visitors in adherence with Arizona’s current precautionary health guidelines.
The grand opening coincides with the Trump Victory Campaign’s June “National Weekend of Action” efforts and also celebrate President Trump’s June 14 birthday a day early.
The headquarters phone number is 928-476-1040. To reach Chair Gary Morris, call 928-478-8186. The public can also monitor Republican activities at gilagop.com.
