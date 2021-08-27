The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution is looking for 30 adult and 56 children ages 10-18 to volunteer for a re-enactment of the historical throwing of the tea into Boston Harbor and the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, with a short rehearsal at noon at the Payson High School Wilson Dome.
Mayor Tom Morrissey will be Thomas Jefferson and Stan Garner will be King George III.
Other adults will play shopkeepers, soldiers, etc.
Kids will be the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence.
There will be costumed Color Guard coming up from Phoenix and the Payson High School Drama Club will dump tea in the harbor in costume. They will also provide hints of costumes for the other actors and props.
To volunteer, call Carol Blann at 928-978-3881.
