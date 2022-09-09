The 68th Northern Gila County Fair is in full swing today, Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10.

Organizers invite Rim residents and visitors to come enjoy the fair and also help the youngsters taking part in the Junior Livestock Auction at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. To take part in bidding, register at 3 p.m. in the Livestock Auction Tent on the Payson Event Center grounds.

