The 68th Northern Gila County Fair is in full swing today, Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10.
Organizers invite Rim residents and visitors to come enjoy the fair and also help the youngsters taking part in the Junior Livestock Auction at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. To take part in bidding, register at 3 p.m. in the Livestock Auction Tent on the Payson Event Center grounds.
Organizers offered a few suggestions for your meat purchase, if you are the winning bidder:
• Personal use
• Donate – give meat to a charity or auction meat to benefit a charity; put on a barbecue to raise funds for a charity; donate the meat to a local food bank
• For business – give packaged meats as gifts to employees or special customers or in a special promotion; have an employee barbecue
• For restaurants – advertise and serve meat raised by local youth
You can bid online or if you don’t want to buy an animal from auction, you can still donate any amount to an individual fair participant or to all youth in the auction. To learn more go to www.ngcfair.com.
Bids are in dollars and cents per pound for everything but turkeys, these are bid per head.
The young people participating in the auction have invested their time and dedication to learning about the business of agriculture. Many started their business venture by purchasing a steer, lamb, swine, goat or turkey. They fed, groomed and trained their animals, providing great care. A purchase helps the owner reach their business goals, teaching them valuable life skills and provides the winning bidder with top quality meat.
For more information contact Cassie Lyman at 435-616-4088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!