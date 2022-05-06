Longtime California friends recently had a reunion in Payson, where two now live. Meeting at Tiny’s for lunch were, from left, Terri Mauer, Payson; Lynda Dodge, Montana; Vivian Walters, California; and Danny McKeen, Payson.
Four longtime friends recently gathered at Tiny’s Family Restaurant for a reunion. Getting together was Terri Hudson Mauer, Payson; Lynda McDowell Dodge, California; Vivian Madrigal Walters, Montana; and Danny McKeen, Payson.
The group, along with Mauer’s husband, Steve Sweet, have known each other for more than 55 years. They all grew up in Garden Grove, Calif. This is the first informal reunion they have had.
Terri Mauer and Lynda Dodge have known each other since the age of 3 and went through elementary school together. They met Vivian Walters and Danny McKeen in sixth grade. The four then met Steve Sweet in junior high school and they all went through junior high and high school together.
After high school, they went their separate ways, getting married and moving away, but they stayed in touch when they could through social media and getting together with one or two of the others over the years.
McKeen moved to Payson more than 30 years ago and Dodge moved to Montana about the same time. Mauer and Sweet, along with Walters, stayed in California until Terri and Steve came to Payson about four years ago.
After about 10 years apart, Dodge wanted to come for a visit and as a surprise, Walters came over from California to join in.
“My husband, Steve Sweet, was unable to be at the reunion lunch. It worked out great. We had a wonderful time and talk about many memories. I just thought it was amazing to meet in a small town like Payson for a reunion like that,” Mauer said.
