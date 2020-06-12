The Rim Country Camera Club resumes monthly meetings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 via Zoom. An email invitation with meeting details will be sent prior to the meeting to all those on the club’s current email list.
Anyone who is interested in attending the meeting, but not on the club’s current mailing list, can contact Sue@zencorp.net.
Program
Sue Zen, adjunct professor at Eastern Arizona College-Payson, and owner of My Imago Dei Photography, will present “A Photographic Scavenger Hunt.”
Zen will discuss the art of “hunting” for subject material and will offer techniques for shooting various types of photography. By the end of the presentation everyone will be given the tools necessary to go on a photo scavenger hunt, taking one photo for each of five categories. Each photographer may complete the scavenger hunt, indoors or outdoors — at home or on location. Photos may then be sent in for review at the next club meeting (either on Zoom or in-person).
Even better, they encourage everyone to use this opportunity to take and submit photos for the 2021 calendar. Details of the hunt will be provided in Zen’s presentation.
Zen grew up in the Northwest where seeing lush forests, majestic ocean vistas, and never-ending formations of clouds in the sky shaped her love of nature. Her photography career began when she discovered a passion for recording these images as photographs, then sharing the earth’s beauty in the form of vintage windows and wall décor for homes or businesses. She studied photography with highly accomplished photographer-mentors and formal classroom education prior to accepting the position of adjunct professor of photography at Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus. Zen has found teaching beginning digital photography and helping others launch their own photographic journey to be highly rewarding.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets the third Wednesday of every month and welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography.
