The Rim Country Camera Club (R3C) elected its 2021 Board of Directors and they are already planning a variety of activities for the year.
Board members are: Karl Kjellstrom, president; Sue Zen, vice president; Sallie Loman, treasurer; Pam Stovall, secretary; directors Nicole Reynolds, Shelly Poore and Steve Christensen and William Houdek, past president.
R3C continues to hold monthly meetings, including networking, club business updates, and educational programs.
In addition to securing quality speakers for monthly meetings, the club plans include the production of the eighth annual Rim Country Charity Calendar, offering of a photography educational workshop, participation in communitywide exhibits or photo roundups.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month and welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography.
Zoom meeting details will be sent to the club’s email list prior to the meeting. Interested parties may also request meeting details from sue@zencorp.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!