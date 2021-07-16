The Rim Country Camera Club meetings return to the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 21.
A Zoom option is available for those who wish to participate remotely.
The evening begins with social time and refreshments. Club announcements are at 5:30 p.m., followed by the month’s speaker and presentation.
This month’s program: “The three buttons I wish my camera had” by Greg Berlucchi. He is a longtime, published photographer who exudes energy and the pure joy of photography. After 30-plus years of commercial and industrial photography for the automotive industry in Detroit, Berlucchi (and the lovely Judi) moved to Phoenix in 2006. He practices retirement part-time at Foto Forum camera shop — teaching, selling, and hopefully inspiring photo hobbyists throughout Arizona.
He jokes (only partially) that he didn’t become a good photographer until he stopped snapping professionally, and now just clicks for his own pleasure.
Follow Berlucchi on Instagram @awephoto — personal work, teaching points, inspiration, life, and classic lens reviews.
Follow Foto Forum on Instagram and Facebook @FotoForumAZ.
All photography enthusiasts are welcome to attend the R3C club meetings and are invited to join the club to receive additional educational and fun opportunities.
Zoom meeting details will be sent to the club’s email list prior to the meeting.
Interested parties may also request meeting details from sue@zencorp.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!