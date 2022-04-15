The Rim Country Camera Club will meet at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 20 in the Payson library’s large meeting room for refreshments and viewing of photos shared by club members. Welcoming remarks and announcements follow at 5:15 p.m.
This month’s program, Playing with Light, will be presented Karl Kjellstrom who has been an avid photographer since receiving his first camera at 10 years of age. Over the years he progressed from an Instamatic camera to a Single Lens Reflex and medium format, now exclusively uses Digital SLR cameras. He is Past President of the Rim Country Club, and has sold many award-winning photographs, but generally makes images for personal enjoyment. Primarily an outdoor photographer, after retiring to Payson, Karl began photographing indoors, especially during inclement weather. Using a variety of lighting techniques, including available sunlight, flashlight, continuous lighting equipment, off-camera flash and studio strobes Karl captures images that are captivating and powerful.
Karl will be presenting a short overview of these lighting techniques, including examples, followed by hands-on workshop for club members and visitors. Several workstations will be set up for participants to take and review their photos under a variety of lighting conditions. Models will be available for portraits and static still-life sets can provide participants will real situational lighting control.
Attendees are invited to bring a camera, tripod and flash if you have one. There is no cost for this presentation, and those participating will be entered into a drawing for a door prize.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts at its gatherings. Anyone is invited to join the club to receive additional educational and fun opportunities. For more information, email rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
