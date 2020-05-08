Community breakfast
The Friday, May 8 Community Breakfast at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, is canceled.
Market on the Move
Market on the Move, a food budget-stretching program, is at Sawmill Crossing’s parking lot from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, May 9.
The program is taking place with the authorization from both the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and Payson Police Department.
Residents can donate $15 cash and get up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries.
Selections vary from month to month and all varieties are only available while supplies last and offered on a first come, first served basis.
The volunteers will be wearing gloves and practicing social distancing.
Library Friends of Payson
Because of the COVID-19 the Payson Public Library is closed and the Library Friends of Payson will not meet May 18.
Check the library’s website for information about when the library will open again.
The LFOP has many speakers planned for the future: Serge Levy, a photographer from New York; EO Berg from Arizona Humanities, who presents a program on the Lindberghs’ important role in the archaeology of the Southwest.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget.
Follow the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/libraryfriendspayson/ or on the Library Friends’ website www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino has postponed all entertainment for the rest of 2020.
The Little Joe y La Familia concert rescheduled for July 24 and the Neal McCoy concert, which was postponed to Oct. 26, will be rescheduled for 2021. The dates are to be determined.
All tickets will be refunded once the casino reopens.
For any questions or for more information please contact Mazatzal Hotel & Casino ticket sales at 1-800-777-7529, ext. 6401 or the Marketing Department at extension 5600.
