The U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Party and the Veterans Day Ceremony and special events are behind us and now the Rim is getting ready for more holidays — Thanksgiving and community Christmas celebrations.
Free Thanksgiving meal
The annual Payson Elks Lodge Thanksgiving free community meal is served from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28 at 1206 N. Beeline Highway. To arrange delivery for the homebound, call 928-474-2572 before Nov. 20.
Volunteers, donors and sponsors are needed. To volunteer for this event, please show up at the Elks Lodge at 10 a.m. For more information on how you can help, donate or sponsor, call 928-474-2572 or go to Facebook at Payson-AZ-Elks-Lodge.
Turkey calls
The Pine Strawberry Food Bank is calling for turkeys. The annual collection of frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving is underway. Additionally the food bank is accepting hams.
Drop donations at the Ponderosa Market where a small freezer is set aside for storing the contributions. The deadline to donate a turkey or ham for the Pine Strawberry Food Bank is Sunday, Nov. 24.
Turkey Tuesday is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Payson and Bashas’ Supermarket are collecting turkeys.
Last year, Payson’s St. Vincent de Paul distributed over 300 turkey dinner boxes. This year, it is expected the same number or more are needed. St. Vincent de Paul members are unable to do this work without the generosity of residents from Payson and the surrounding the communities.
Tuesday, Nov. 26 please stop by and make a turkey or monetary donation at the Bashas’ Supermarket. St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will be there staffing the tables at both doors from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accept turkeys, non-perishable food items and cash donations. Please tune into KMOG 1420AM radio Payson for more information.
Also, turkeys, food items and cash donations can be dropped off at the SVdP Food Bank, on or before Tuesday, Nov. 26. The location is 511 S. St. Philip St., 928-474-9104. The facility is open from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. All donations will be kept in the Rim Country and distributed by St. Vincent de Paul.
Christmas community events
The 39th Annual Swiss Village Lighting is Friday, Nov. 29 and offers a chance to do some gift shopping, enjoy a variety of activities and help Rim Country residents in need.
Visitors will find activities or treats offered at each of the participating Swiss Village shops. Some activities are free, such as the cookie-decorating event planned at Sweet Country Charm Fudge & Gift Shop that culinary arts students of Payson High School are presenting, a petting zoo and face painting. Others, including pony rides, will have a minimal fee.
A number of vendors are expected as well, including food vendors. There will also be live performances.
The event again features Charity Trees — pre-lit trees decorated and sponsored by various individuals and businesses placed in front of participating Swiss Village shops. Visitors to the Swiss Village Lighting are asked to bring non-perishable food items and place them under their favorite tree. The food donations will be given to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and the trees go to area families in need. Additionally, monetary donations can be made to a favorite tree and those funds will also go to families in need. The tree receiving the most donations will have an award given its sponsors and there will also be a Mayor’s Choice Award this year.
Rebecca Acord, owner of at Sweet Country Charm Fudge & Gift Shop, who is helping coordinate the event, explained the call for monetary donations is new this year and it grew out of something that happened at the last event. The selected recipient family rejected its charity tree because it did not have electricity to turn on the lights, so a donor took care of the bill and gave money to keep the power on for the following month. The tree sponsor receiving the most monetary donations will also get an award, Acord said.
Sponsors for trees and food donations for those in need are being sought. Stop by Sweet Country Charm Fudge & Gift Shop in the Swiss Village for details.
The evening’s highlight is the 6 p.m. arrival of Santa in a Payson Fire Department fire engine. Youngsters can have free photos taken with Santa and visitors can also have meet and greets with fire and police personnel.
Electric Light Parade registration
The Town of Payson Electric Light Parade registration closes Wednesday, Nov. 27. The parade is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
Entry fees are $20 for walking participants; $25 for single vehicles; and $35 for towed entries. The theme is Santa’s Workshop.
Registration is only in-house at the parks office, 1000 W. Country Club Drive. Information is available at 928-472-5110.
Entrants must present a valid Arizona driver’s license and current vehicle insurance and registration.
Light the Rim entries wanted
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce presents the 15th Annual Light the Rim – Outdoor Holiday Display Competition in mid-December.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to participate. There is no entry fee, but three prizes will be awarded.
The winners, along with photos of the entries, will be announced via the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and in the Payson Roundup newspaper.
The deadline to enter is Friday, Dec. 6. Applications are now available online atrimcountrychamber.com or can be picked up at the Chamber Visitors Center, 100 W. Main St., during business hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays. For details call 928-474-4515.
Entries will be judged the evening of Thursday, Dec. 12 and winners will be announced via Facebook Live on the Chamber’s Facebook page Friday, Dec. 13.
Choral Society Christmas concert
The Payson Choral Society’s Christmas presentation of “The Gifts of Christmas!” directed by Daria Mason, with accompaniment by Lisa Tan, comes to the Payson High School Auditorium Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Performances are 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15. Get into the Christmas spirit with familiar Christmas songs and some new ones.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St., and at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert.
Concert tickets are $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.
Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to middle school and high school students. These are awarded each year at the spring concert.
For details call John Landino at 928-468-0023.
