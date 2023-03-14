Justin Hewitt, recreation coordinator with the Town of Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, recently shared what he called “some pretty awesome information about the 2023 Town of Payson Spring Soccer Season.”
The Town of Payson’s Spring Soccer Program hit record highs this year with 397 registered participants ranging from pre-K to 6th grade. The youngsters make up 25 teams, with close to 40 volunteer coaches.
Parks and Recreation held an introductory “Camp Day” for the spring soccer season on Tuesday, Feb. 28 with approximately 100 participants.
Camp day is an introductory day to the spring soccer season. Players were placed into groups and rotated to different drill stations. Players’ skill is assessed for the 3rd-4th and 5th-6th grades to help create competitive teams.
Hewitt offered a special thanks to Billy Spalding, BJ Bollier, Chris Waldo and Will Magill for volunteering time to make the event a success. “We could not have done this without their help,” he said.
Tom Herbolsheimer, with Payson United Methodist Church, was present at Camp Day with his free cleat and shin guard exchange.
“This is such a great program Tom and his church offer. They had a line of kids getting fitted for cleats throughout the duration of camp day,” Hewitt said.
The first d ay of games are scheduled for March 25 at Rumsey Park.
All four division games will be held starting at 11 a.m. on the following Saturdays; March 25; April 8; April 15; April 22; April 29; May 6; May 13; and May 20, which is Spring Soccer Tournament Day.
