Justin Hewitt, recreation coordinator with the Town of Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, recently shared what he called “some pretty awesome information about the 2023 Town of Payson Spring Soccer Season.”

The Town of Payson’s Spring Soccer Program hit record highs this year with 397 registered participants ranging from pre-K to 6th grade. The youngsters make up 25 teams, with close to 40 volunteer coaches.

