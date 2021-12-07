National nonprofit Wreaths Across America announced that the local cemeteries in the greater Payson area have once again joined in and are taking part in the effort to support the mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” This is the third year that the local cemeteries will take part in this national event.
Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely. This year, there will be more than 3,100 locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day Saturday, Dec. 18, with more than 2 million volunteers coming together.
The goal for Payson’s local Wreaths Across America group, led by Jessica Weinland and Teresa Montoya, is to raise enough funds to place 700-plus wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest in the area, to ensure that the individuals who protected the freedoms of our country are never forgotten and bring the community together in a patriotic commemoration.
“We are forever grateful to the thousands of supporters who have dedicated their time and efforts to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.
“These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath at Rim Country cemeteries, are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0139 to learn more. You can sponsor a wreath for $15 — each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of a local American hero in the endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at local cemeteries this December. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
Wreaths Across America is best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization places more than 1.7 million sponsored wreaths at 3,100 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. The organization’s mission — “Remember, Honor and Teach” — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
To take part in placing wreaths this year, come to the Green Valley Park Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18. At the park there is a quick ceremony and wreaths are placed at the memorial for each of the seven branches of service. Organizers ask that no one touch the wreaths at the park.
Following the program at Green Valley Park, the group will drive to each participating cemetery to place wreaths on the headstones and markers of deceased veterans.
Organizers advise participants to bring gloves, wear long sleeves and tennis shoes.
For details, contact Jessica Weinland, location coordinator, Wreaths Across America in Payson at 210-792-3467 or email jessicaweinland@gmail.com.
To sponsor a wreath, please go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!