This holiday season, give the gift of your time and help on two fronts — the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Payson chapter of Amnesty International’s Write for Rights campaign and participate in the event itself.
Payson Chapter 1101 of Amnesty International plans a Write for Rights event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at Eastern Arizona College – Payson campus, Room 301, 201 N. Mud Springs Road.
About Write for RightsAccording to information from Amnesty International:
• Write for Rights is Amnesty International’s largest global grassroots action. It is held in conjunction with International Human Rights Day, Dec. 10.
• Participants in the program write letters and sign online petitions to help resolve 10 to 12 cases each year.
• Last year, 5.9 million actions were taken worldwide on 11 cases of human rights defenders at risk.
• This year, there are 10 cases. Each case is a young person under the age of 26 at risk, facing human rights abuses. Letters and petitions will advocate for the following: Emil Ostrovko, Belarus, jailed teenager; Grassy Narrows youth, Canada, growing up with mercury poisoning; Yiliyasijiang Reheman, China, taken from his family; Ibrahim Ezz El-Din, Egypt, disappeared from the streets of Cairo; Sarah and Seán, Greece, facing jail for saving lives; Yasaman Aryani, Iran, 16 years in prison for standing up for women’s rights; José Adrián, Mexico, arrested and beaten by police; Nasu Abdulaziz, Nigeria, shot while defending his home; Marinel Sumook Ubaldo, Philippines, fighting to save her community from climate change; Magai Matiop Ngong, South Sudan, sentenced to death at 15.
• Write for Rights works: over the years, many people have been released from prison or had their cases resolved — people like Gulzar Duishenova, a disability rights activist in Kyrgyzstan and one of the cases in 2018. Kyrgyzstan signed into law the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in March of 2019. Duishenova told Amnesty, “Ten years ago, I had no dreams and now I’ve lost count of the many things I want to achieve.”
About Payson’s eventThe Payson chapter of Amnesty International was founded in August 2010, and that was the first year the Town of Payson formally proclaimed December “Human Rights Awareness Month.”
Penny Navis-Schmidt has been active since the beginning of the area group. She said the town’s proclamation brought national acclaim, as no other town council in the country had done this. As a result the chapter was awarded the title of Best New Group of the Year.
That first year five churches adopted three prisoners of conscious, Navis-Schmidt said. Their congregation members wrote letters and brought them to the actual write-a-thon. The group met at the East West coffee shop bookstore on Longhorn. In addition to a day devoted to the Write for Rights, there was also a human rights film and discussion.
Films were part of the local chapter’s Write for Rights event for several years, but it has since scaled back to just the letter-writing campaign. However, members don’t limit the effort to once a year, now they gather once a month at the Crosswinds Restaurant to write pressing local and global human rights issues.
Over the years, the Payson chapter’s Write for Rights event has had a variety of homes. When East West closed the event was relocated to the old Rim Country Literacy building, behind what is now the Pinon Cafe; the Payson United Methodist Church hosted the event for two years and then it was moved to the library. The move to the library was a great change and it has been the venue for many years. However, the library is having construction done on it this year, so a new site was necessary. Space was found at the college.
“We hope to get more students involved and the switch to Friday will lessen competition with holiday events. We will be providing refreshments throughout the day and have pizza for lunch to accommodate working folks. It is our signature event,” Navis-Schmidt said.
She added, “Human rights are on the chopping block. It is such an amazing experience to participate in a simple action — writing a letter and/or signing a petition — that really does save lives, change public policy and supports basic human rights for all.”
