The World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo has a special feature planned for the Patriot Night Performance Saturday, Aug. 21 — a five-plane flyover.
Presented by two groups, Cirrus 2 Airventure (C2A) and the Falcon Warbirds, the five planes will do the missing man formation, with the third position plane in the group breaking off and turning west. The formation is to honor military personnel missing in action and all other veterans. The flyover pattern is from north to south.
There will be one plane from the Falcon Warbirds and four from the C2A. Each plane will host a veteran during the flyover and then bring them back to the rodeo at the Payson Event Center.
Participating is:
Pilots — Matt “Spike” Klein, flying as Lead; Jim “FOD” Anderson, flying as #2; Scott “Munchie” Andrews, flying as #3 turning west, honoring the missing veterans; Matt “Bandit” Hubbard, flying as #4; Craig “Logo” Albright, flying as #5
Veterans aboard each aircraft: John Smith, Ken Towner, Will Campbell, Jim Martinez and Rob Altstatt.
C2A is a formation flying group associated with the Cirrus Owners Pilots Association.
Falcon Warbirds are based at Falcon Field in Mesa and are associated with the Red Star Formation organization.
The Patriotic Performance is the finale of the 2021 World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo. Gates at the Payson Event Center open at 5 p.m., with the performance starting at 7 p.m. The flyover is part of the opening ceremonies.
There are performances Thursday, Aug. 19 through Saturday, Aug. 21. The events open with the Women’s Cactus Series Barrel Racing Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Payson Event Center. Gates open at 5 p.m., performance starts at 6 p.m. Admission is a can of food for area food banks.
This is followed by full rodeo performances at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20; 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21; and 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21.
The annual Rodeo Parade on old Main is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21.
At each of the full rodeo performances, the audience will see the following events: bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, women’s breakaway, mutton Bustin’, and junior steer riding.
Parking is $5 cash per vehicle payable upon entry to the Payson Event Center.
Immediately after each evening rodeo performance, the Official Payson Pro Rodeo Boots and Bling Dance takes place at the Payson Event Center. Admission is free for rodeo attendees. There is a $5 cover charge for others. Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
For more on the rodeo, see the special publication in today’s Roundup.
