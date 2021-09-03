The Rim Country Rotary is celebrating its 24th year in Payson.
For 20 of those, the club has provided the area’s first responders with an annual awards banquet. Other activities have included donations in the form of computer equipment, uniforms for the middle school baseball team, help with the purchase of a trailer for the robotics club to travel to events, kitchen equipment for the culinary students and more.
This year Rotary provided schools with laptops and hot spots to help with distance learning.
Rotary is made up of business owners, professionals and those that have a heart for their community. Rotarians apply the 4-Way Test both in business and in life:
Is it the truth?
Is it fair to all concerned?
Will it build goodwill and other friendships?
Is it beneficial to all concerned?
Rotary hosts its annual golf tournament Sept. 25. It is the club’s largest fundraiser.
More recently, Rotary had a chili dinner fundraiser for the Northern Gila County Fair and FFA. It is also working with the Safeway Foundation and Payson Rotary Club Foundation in September to provide a barbecue for all teachers and their families at Rumsey Park.
The club commits one day a month to volunteer at the visitor center in Payson.
In October, Rotary members are delivering dictionaries to all third-grade students in the Payson, Pine, Strawberry and Tonto Basin area. The group also plans a fall road clean up.
November is the club’s official 24th anniversary month, and it is planning events on Veterans Day and 9/11.
In December members hope to have the club’s first wine tasting event as another fundraiser, but the plans are flexible because of COVID.
Rotary history
Whatever Rotary may mean to us, to the world it will be known by the results it achieves. Rotary started with the vision of one man — Paul Harris. The Chicago attorney formed the Rotary Club of Chicago Feb. 23 1905, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.
Over time, Rotary’s reach and vision gradually extended to humanitarian service. Members have a long track record of addressing challenges in their communities and around the world.
That commitment endures today through an organization that remains truly international. Only 16 years after being founded, Rotary had clubs on six continents. Members now span the globe, working to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems.
Members are not afraid to dream big and set bold goals. It began with the fight against polio in 1979 with a project to immunize 6 million children in the Philippines. Today, polio remains endemic in only two countries — down from 125 in 1988.
Rotary in Payson
Rotary began in Payson with the formation of the Payson Rotary Club of Zane Grey Country in October 1957.
Over time, the name of the club became simply the Payson Rotary Club.
In less than 10 years, the Payson Rotary Club had almost 50% female membership.
By the middle of the 1990s, the club had a membership approaching 60 and while it was a vital and active organization within the community, it had a hard time meeting some requirements and goals of the local Rotary District and Rotary International. One goal stressed was that of perfect meeting attendance for the year. If you could not make a regular meeting of your club, you were expected to make up that meeting by attending another club’s meeting. The problem was that there were not any clubs close to Payson. Another factor was the time and day of the meetings. To solve both issues, another club was formed in Payson.
The Payson Rotary Club became the sponsor for the Rim Country Rotary-Payson. It was chartered on Nov. 17, 1997. The new club had 24 members, with 20 being from former members of the Payson Rotary Club and four being new members.
The club grew to approximately 40 members over the next 10 years, but with the downturn of the recession of 2008, businesses struggled and closed, causing a loss of memberships resulting in a membership of 26.
The good news is that the Rim Country Rotary-Payson survived the recession. Unfortunately, the Payson Rotary Club did not. After 60 years of service to the Rim Country, the remaining Payson Rotary Club members joined with the Rim Country Rotary-Payson on Oct. 1, 2017.
Today Rim Country Rotary-Payson still maintains a membership of 26. Due to restrictions, meeting at the casino was one thing that changed for the club. It now meets at the Payson school administration building on Thursday mornings.
The club’s 2020/21 officers are Hallie Jackman, president; Linda Gibson, president-elect; Val Deedler, secretary; Kathie Manning, treasurer; Bill Lawson, Sergeant at Arms.
