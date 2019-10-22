Members of Rim Country Rotary were on the road recently — cleaning up about a mile of highway west of Christopher Creek.
The crew is headed by Nancy Landino and includes Linda Gibson, Joy Bates, Mary Wilson, Val Deedler and Dennis Hoeger.
The group goes out twice a year to clear away trash. At its most recent outing, the Rotarians filled seven big blue bags and collected more water bottles than beer bottles — a first in their memory.
