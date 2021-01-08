Friends are invited to help Severin “Sarah” Brown celebrate her 100th birthday, Friday, Jan. 8.
There is a small family parade starting at noon, Friday, Jan. 8 at the Punkin Center Post Office.
Bring signs and well wishes to show Sarah we are all celebrating her 100th birthday.
The family requests there be no gifts. However, those interested may make a donation to the Tonto Fire Department, P.O. Box 48, Tonto Basin, AZ 85553.
Cards may be sent to Sarah Brown, P.O. Box 476, Tonto Basin, AZ 85553.
Sarah’s memories
I was a widow at the time while just driving around Arizona I came across Punkin Center. I could purchase my first lot there. This was about 1965. My dream was to come and build a house there after retirement.
I showed Murl the property and the area in the late 1960s. At the time there was only the little “Red School.” There were large get-togethers asking for donations of building materials to help build the new school. The ticket for admission was a bag of cement.
At the time there were no telephones, fire department or doctors. The Post Office was the small building by Punkin Center Bar, the same small building that is still standing there today.
Murl and I were married on June 4, 1976. After retiring in 1978, he moved to our lot and started building our home.
During that time, when the creek was up and having only dirt roads to drive on, George Ewing would drive the children across the creek in the large truck to get them to school, just as he does today.
During the next years I worked at the Payson Hospital and then worked for Payson Home Health. After that I was hired for the camp nurse for the Girls Scouts, which I did for four summers.
In the late 1980s Kiwanis Club was established and Murl joined, at the time no women were allowed. Years later, when women were allowed to join, I was one of the first two to join.
We bought a cabin up north and spent every summer there until Murl died in 1997.
After a few years, I went back to Kiwanis and served as vice president and then president. I organized the Girl Scouts and had a troop of 16 girls. We had a lot of field trips, along with fundraisers.
My life has been full of good memories.
