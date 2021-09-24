award
Contributed photo

The Payson Senior Center was recently presented with the “Gosar Game Changer” award by Congressman Paul Gosar. They give this award to businesses and organizations that serve their community.

“We are honored to have been nominated and chosen for such an award,” said Debbie Stephens, director of marketing and development for the facility.

The award is for outstanding service and lasting contributions to the senior community of Payson.

“There is no prize other than being selected and receiving the certificate. Anyone can nominate a business or organization that makes a significant impact to their community.

“The Gosar team reviews the nominations and selects an organization for the certificate award,” Stephens said.

