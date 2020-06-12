The Church on the Street, 509 W. Frontier St., is hosting its third annual Save Our Streets event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 13.
The goal is to encourage Rim Country residents to provide necessary resources to the needy, homeless, those hurt by COVID-19 and the less fortunate.
Activities include: free food; free clothing; free haircuts; free hygiene supplies and more. There will be live music and a KMOG live remote broadcast.
For those hurt by COVID-19 closures there will be agencies attending that can help.
To make donations go to www.cotsphoenix.org and select “Payson Outreach” from the drop-down menu. For more details, call Bob at 480-577-5759.
