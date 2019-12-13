The Senior Singles with Spirit, for a second year, made contributions to the Toys for Tots program and to local food banks instead of having a club Christmas party.
The members gave three large bags of toys to the Payson Fire Department for the Toys for Tots program and donated both money and canned food to the food banks. Linda Herd directed the effort.
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. Tuesdays at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260, but gatherings are suspended until after the holidays. For details, call Paula at 480-695-2786.
