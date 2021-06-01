Mark your calendar and call or email Elsa for the website or conference call number ahead of the 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 10 Inter-Agency meeting hosted by Gila County Community Action Program. Guest speakers are Julie J. Craig, director of community initiatives from Arizona Youth Partnership and Darrell Stubbs, prevention specialist.
The meeting is held monthly and provides a chance to connect with dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Gila County residents. This “one-stop meeting,” over an informal lunch hour chat, is held at 11:30 a.m. the second Thursday each month. Meetings will continue to be hosted online to assure participants’ safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s time toward the end of the meeting for a general roundtable where participants share news about upcoming events, opportunities for community involvement, voice issues or concerns, and ask other attendees for ideas or assistance. This meeting provides a great way to network and build collaborations with other people that are all in one place at the same time. To request the Zoom online address or phone number call Elsa Bobier at Gila County Community Action Program, 928-474-7192 or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
