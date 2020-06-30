The threat of wildfires and the worrisome increase in COVID-19 cases may have caused cancellations of some Fourth of July events, but not all.
While the Town of Payson’s fireworks display and its accompanying events were called off, along with the Pine-Strawberry Arts & Crafts Festival, there is still plenty of celebrating in Rim Country.
Main Street fair
The Payson Main Street businesses are coming together to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with a fair starting at 1 p.m., Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5. Each business will set its own closing hours.
Here’s what you will find:
Rim Country Flowers: snow cones, crafts, artists, snacks by their students.
The Nook: (at the Old Body Elegance Day Spa building) Asian food truck and ice cream.
Serendipity On Main: BFF Smoked Meats, Heather’s Cottage Bakery, Mama P’s.
The Oxbow: barbecue, beer, games; Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, Philly Up food truck, artists, music.
Marguerite Turlukis PLLC: jewelry, Beeswax Health & Beauty.
Book Sale
The Pine Library Friends Book Sale takes place from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5 in the building behind the Pine Strawberry Community Center Cultural Hall. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, July 5.
Tickets will also be on sale for the gift basket drawing slated for Labor Day. The group’s largest gift basket includes gift certificates from local merchants and wine.
Hand sanitizers will be available at the door and patrons are asked to follow the current health guidelines and wear a mask.
All proceeds benefit the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Public Library in Pine.
4th of July Parade
There will be a bake sale table at the mailboxes at 8 a.m. on the morning of the July 4th Parade in Christopher Creek.
Parade chairpersons John Mitchell and Irma Armenta have announced that longtime Creek residents, Penny and Bob Wells, will share the duties of grand marshal.
Declaration of Independence
Once again the Declaration of Independence will be read in Green Valley Park. The program is near museum at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, July 4.
Bring a picnic blanket for social distancing.
The Town of Payson is not sponsoring the event, so chairs are not being provided.
This is the 14th year the nation’s Declaration of Independence has been read publicly at Green Valley Park.
This year’s reading event is not sponsored by Payson’s Patriotic Events Committee, but is being planned by the same Payson volunteers and audio/visual crew who have executed it in the past.
Thoughtful self-governance is a capstone of a free society. So celebrate independence while considering health concerns of others. Mayor Tom Morrissey’s proclamation regarding masks will apply and hand sanitizer will be available.
Picnic blanket distances should assure good spacing.
Attendees can voluntarily sign their attendance for future proof that the volunteers did a great job of not jeopardizing health. But it’s not mandatory.
The speakers will discuss the historical context of our nation’s pregnancy (if you will); its birthing document, the Declaration of Independence; what happened to the fathers of this new nation, the signers of the Declaration of Independence
Audience microphones will be provided for questions and comments.
Information from many nationwide organizations will be available for patrons wanting to know what they can do to help preserve America’s independence in this time of national troubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!