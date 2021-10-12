Soroptimist of Zane Grey host a program on human trafficking at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road.
The program features Shanna Parker, chief executive officer of Angels Go to Work.
“October is domestic violence awareness month, so this comes at a very appropriate time,” said Jean Oliver, a member of Soroptimist.
Parker is national and local survivor leader in the human trafficking movement. She founded Angels Go to Work, where she serves hundreds of youth and young adults in local group homes, campuses and in the community.
She is the public relations communications chair for the National Survivor Network and the executive chair of the Arizona Survivor Leadership Council.
Parker works with several law enforcement agencies in various capacities, including training, consultation, outreach, operation and victim advocacy. She works with the Department of Child Safety as a mentor and victim advocate for trafficked youth who have a high run-away rate. Additionally, she is part of the Mercy Maricopa Multi-Disciplinary team that aids in determining placement and treatment for victims of human trafficking.
Parker has trained law enforcement, first responders and social service professionals nationally and internationally.
A donation of $20 is requested for tickets to the program. Contact Patti Ippolito for details at 928-472-8007.
