Soroptimists of Zane Grey Country will hold its annual Wine & Cheese Celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the Oxbow on Main Street.
Members are happy to be increasing the financial awards to be given out to: Time Out, the Rim Country Literacy Program, NAMI, Payson Community Kids, and now also to the Friends of Gila Community College scholarship program.
Tickets for the event are $20 for unlimited wine and food, when purchased ahead of time, or $25 at the door.
Reserve your ticket by calling Jean Oliver at 928-474-6167, or Maureen Focht at 928-474-3459.
Soroptimist is an international service group that primarily works to help women in many parts of the world, and all funds raised locally stays to help women and other valuable programs in Payson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!