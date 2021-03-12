Members of Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country on March 6 honored essential workers from fire departments in Payson, Pine-Strawberry, Hellsgate, Kohl’s Ranch; the Payson Police Department; Gila County Sheriff’s Office; and Banner Payson Medical Center.
The program was a way to say thank you to essential workers for their dedication and service.
Along with delivering Safeway baked goods, each group was presented with a specially written poem dedicated to their relentless service, authored by longtime member and program coordinator, Inga Chouinard. The group also thanked DPS for keeping roads safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!