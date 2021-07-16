Earlier this summer the Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League contributed $250 to each of four different groups.
Top photo (left to right): Payson Elks Lodge 2154, represented by Art Schaier, veterans’ coordinator; Pete Carpenter, making the presentation for the detachment; Payson Senior Center, represented by Debbie Stephens; and New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center, represented by Anita Christy.
Second photo (left to right): Carpenter presents a check to Dennis Dueker of Dueker Ranch Therapeutic Riding.
Photo below: The organization also offered flags to customers at Safeway in advance of the Fourth of July holiday.
