The Payson Pro Rodeo Committee is hosting the IronHorse Rodeo Run on Saturday, April 2. The motorcycle run starts in the Valley and travels to Jakes Corner and then on to eight stops in Rim Country. The run benefits local veterans and the Payson Pro Rodeo Scholarship fund. Events at the finish, taking place at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., are open to the public.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, April 2 at Superstition Harley Davidson, 2910 Apache Trail, Apache Junction and at 10 a.m. at Jakes Corner Bar. Interested participants can also register at PaysonProRodeo.com.
Scheduled Rim Country stops include: the Veterans Memorial in Green Valley Park, Payson; Rim Country BBQ, Payson; Buffalo Bar & Grill, Payson; Backwoods Bar & Grill, Payson; Midtown Yard Bar & Grill, Star Valley; Double D, Tonto Village; Old County Inn, Pine; Sportsman’s Chalet, Strawberry.
The last stop is the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway.
Events at the Elks include:
• People’s Choice Bike Show
• Corn Hole Tournament — open to the public with proceeds going to the Payson FFA
• Gun Raffle featuring a Springfield Hellcat 9MM + 250 rounds of ammo
• Food and Refreshments by the Payson Elks Lodge
• Other Raffles and Prizes
• Cool Vendors
Sponsors of the vent are: Wrangler Western Wear; Superstition Harley; Coca-Cola; Legacy Beverage Coors; and Bob’s Western Wear.
