Summer gets off to a roaring start Memorial Day weekend in the Rim Country with events starting Friday, May 24 and continuing through Monday, May 27.
Payson hosts several events for the Memorial Day weekend. There are three formal tributes scheduled; a Dutch oven cooking activity; the Taylor Pool in Rumsey Park opens for the summer and there is a concert.
Memorial Day events
The Payson Patriotic Events Committee and the Town of Payson have announced the schedule for the annual Memorial Day programs.
Two programs are planned Sunday, May 26. The Annual Pioneer Cemetery Tribute begins with a flag raising ceremony at sunrise and opens the cemetery for visitation. The program is at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Pioneer Cemetery Board. The Annual Mountain Meadows Tribute in Round Valley is at 10 a.m. and is supported by the Payson Patriotic Events Committee, the Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League, the VFW and the American Legion.
The primary program is at 10 a.m., Monday, May 27 at the Veterans Memorial in Green Valley Park. The Payson Patriotic Events Committee presents the program.
The Monday, May 27 Memorial Day program in Green Valley Park opens with patriotic music played as the audience gathers at 9:45 a.m.; the welcome and opening remarks by Col. Bill Sahno, USMC, ret., are scheduled at 10 a.m. Ceremonies then feature an invocation, presentation of colors by the Civil Air Patrol cadets and the national anthem.
Speakers, including Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, Payson Police Chief Don Engler, Payson Fire Chief David Staub and a representative from the Tonto Apache Tribe are scheduled to address the audience.
Bagpipe music by Eric Landau, “Taps” and tributes to the branches of the service, including the National Guard, follow. The program concludes with a benediction, moment of silence, a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” by Landau and closing remarks and march music.
Dutch oven gathering
The 16th Annual Payson Area Dutch Oven Gathering is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 25 at Rumsey Park, ramada 5. Meet an assortment of cast iron chefs and sample their savory creations May 25, the Saturday afternoon of Memorial Day weekend.
You can also participate. The event is free, both to participants and gourmands who prefer campfire cooking. Anyone eager to learn the secrets of seasoning and chat about cast-iron cookery is welcome.
Cast iron chefs who’d like to participate are welcome to get more details or RSVP, with a call to John Swenson at 817-228-2710 or email him at swensonjohna@gmail.com.
Taylor Pool opens
The Town of Payson’s Taylor Pool in North Rumsey Park on North McLane opens Monday, May 27 for an open swim from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The pool’s classes, lessons and swim team begin June 3. Swim lesson registration for Session 1 started May 20. Register online at https://www.paysonrimcountry.com/aquatics. Right click on the X to show the schedule or click on “Download Document.”
The pool hours during the season, June 3 through July 27, include lap swim, water aerobics, swim team practices, swimming lessons and open swim. Lap swim is from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., Monday-Thursday; water aerobics are from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday-Friday; swim team practices are 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday; swim lessons, which will be offered in four, two-week sessions, are from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday; open swim is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
Admission: $3 per person per day, includes open swim, lap swim and water aerobics. Pool passes are also available: punch cards, with 10 punches are $20; a season pass for water aerobics is $80, as is a season pass for lap swim. A season family pass, for immediate family members, is $250. The cost for swimming lessons is $40 for a two-week session. Go online for the swim lesson schedule.
The pool can also be rented for private gatherings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Payson Flute Circle
The Payson Flute Circle meets at noon, Sunday, May 26 at Unity of Payson, 1000 N. Easy St.
A flute circle is a gathering of Native American flute players, of all skill levels, who take turns and share their music with others in the circle.
Native drum players are also expected.
Everyone is welcome to come and listen. At the beginning of each circle the leader, Bette Acker, offers instruction so all attending can learn something new about the instrument. There is no charge for this event.
Breakfast in
Christopher Creek
The Christopher-Kohl’s Fire District Firebelles invite everyone to the fire station from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25. A choice of biscuits and gravy, pancakes or breakfast burritos are on the menu for $5.
Also $50 raffle tickets for a Prowler XL and the new CKFD challenge coin for $20 are available. The station is at the west end of the Christopher Creek Loop Road.
Shop and eat in
Pine-Strawberry
Pine and Strawberry will be packed with shoppers over the Memorial Day weekend. Book lovers need to gather up their sturdy totes — the Library Friends’ Memorial Weekend Book Sale is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 24, 25 and 26 at the Library Activity Building behind the cultural hall at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center. All kinds of books, magazines and more are available.
The first of the Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild’s Arts & Crafts Festivals is Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 27 at the community center. The hours Saturday are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday the event is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. About 80 vendors from throughout the state and elsewhere are expected to bring great items to buy for gifts, home décor and more.
The guild has hosted these festivals for more than 30 years. Similar festivals take place for Fourth of July and Labor Day at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center in Pine.
The guild shares the community center grounds with the Mountain Village Foundation, which offers a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. each day of the festival. The Senior Citizens Dining Room serves up terrific Navajo tacos for lunch, plus there are plenty of other food vendors to provide fuel for all the fun.
