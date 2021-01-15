The Payson Tea Party hosts former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
Bennett had served in the Arizona House and Senate prior to becoming Secretary of State. He will speak on the past election and the three Arizona Trust Funds (Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, the State Employees, and the Schools) that are underfunded and have what he considers wasted management costs.
For more information, call 928-951-6774.
