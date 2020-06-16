State and county candidates to speak
The Payson Tea Party hosts Arizona Corporation Commission write-in candidate Jim O’Conner and District 1 county supervisor candidate Hallie Overman-Jackman, plus another candidate to be announced, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The Payson Tea Party is temporarily meeting weekly at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. There is plenty of room for social distancing, masks are optional. For details, call 928-951-6774.
Pet care offered by mobile vet
Gila County Animal Care & Control reminds pet owners to keep dogs and cats up-to-date on rabies vaccinations and preventive care. Happy Tails Mobile Vet helps four-legged patients in Tonto Basin, Pine-Strawberry and also Payson every week with a wide range of services. It is at the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson each Wednesday; Tonto Basin IGA Market on Thursday; and Ponderosa Market in Pine on Friday.
Confirm details and read the patient arrival policy at happytailsmobilevets.com to be aware that to protect both pets and vet staff dogs must arrive leashed and properly controlled during their visit. Cats must be in a carrier or on a leash. Surgeries take place in the morning. Drop-off for surgery is during the 30 minutes after opening. Surgeries must be scheduled ahead of time, call 928-235-7385.
Pets are seen for non-surgical care between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. as walk-ins. Services include annual exams, vaccinations, micro-chipping and medication prescriptions; surgeries include spay/neuter, growth removals, wound repair, dental cleanings and extractions, bladder stone removal, enucleation.
Happy Tails Mobile Vet offers lab work, too: complete blood counts, metabolic panels, heartworm tests, fecal exams, urinalysis and cytology. For details, call 928-235-7385; read more at happytailsmobilevets.com.
Gila County Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party is resuming its monthly meetings, starting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 17.
The group will take advantage of the fresh outdoors and meet at Green Valley Park in Payson, at the picnic tables near the ramada in the northern part of the park. The agenda includes discussing the upcoming presidential election and the Libertarian Party’s candidate, Jo Jorgensen, https://joj2020.com/
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend the meeting. For more information visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
