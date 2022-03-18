Elizabeth Graham vividly brought the Ukraine-Russia conflict to Payson at the recent Democrats of Rim Country meeting. Her book, “Democrazy, Version 2020 — a Warning to all U.S. Citizens,” tells her story of living in the Soviet Union, then Russia and five countries in Central Asia for over 25 years. She speaks fluent Russian.
Graham also served as a consultant in the war-torn countries of Bosnia, Rwanda, and Afghanistan. Her real-life experiences in authoritarian, totalitarian and dictatorship regimes, gives her an unusual vantage point on government conflicts.
“I had a Top Secret clearance at the age of 16,” Graham said. “By 1962, I began working with the CIA at age 17.” She followed her father who was in military intelligence and with the CIA. She continued CIA employment for many years.
“By my mid-30s, I worked with Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in Denver, Colorado – also with a Top Secret clearance. I was taught to read, write, and speak Russian. I began traveling to the Soviet Union and over time became one of the few Americans living and working in Russia for decades,” Graham said.
She became bicultural and this unique perspective on Russia and its relationship with the United States is the essential ingredient and the warning inferred in this book.
In her opinion, “I think Putin drastically underestimates the Russian people. It is evident from their demonstrations, that they don’t want the war with Ukraine.
“I feel that when the Russian oligarchs call him (Putin), they will stop him. So far they have not,” she said.
“In my book I show how Trump and Putin have been tied for over 20 years. When U.S. banks refused to lend Trump money after all his bankruptcies, he borrowed from ruthless wealthy Russian oligarchs. When you borrow money from them it’s like borrowing from Al Capone. There are consequences,” she stated.
“I feel adamant that Trump was compromised by the Russians,” she said.
Graham compared the relationship of Putin and Trump. Putin learned brainwashing techniques while a KGB spy in Germany. Trump speeches, full of hatred and lies repeated over and over, are brainwashing techniques. Putin has stated he doesn’t want Ukraine in NATO and Trump gave many reasons to take the U.S. out of NATO therefore weakening the alliance.
Graham gave the participants an informative handout with some world issues since 1945, the end of World War II.
• In 1949 NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization began. It Included North American and European Countries.
• In 1955 The Warsaw Pact was created with the understanding that NATO would not solicit Warsaw Pact countries, including Germany, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Rumania and Bulgaria. This was supposed to be a counterbalance to NATO. After several nations left The Warsaw Pact came to an end in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
Adviser to Putin and philosopher, Aleksandr Dugin in his 1997 book “Fundamentals of Geopolitics,” claimed that Ukraine as a state had no geopolitical significance and that Moscow needed to solve “the Ukrainian problem.” It outlines Russia’s world dominance and invasion of Ukraine.
His rhetoric is heard in Putin’s speech to the Russian citizens on Feb. 24, 2022 to explain his actions in Ukraine, “As NATO expands to the east, with every passing year, the situation for our country is getting worse and more dangerous.”
“Having lived under the oppressive orthodoxy of Communism, I endured numerous chilling ‘lessons’ of Soviet official egoism, bureaucracy, and absolute rule. I also learned to love Russians. Their hardships, endured over centuries, have shaped a society of people with an unfathomable sense of humanity.”
