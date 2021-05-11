The 35th Annual Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo is Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22 at the Payson Multi-Event Center on Highway 87 across from the Mazatzal Casino.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.paysonprorodeo.com or at Bob’s Western Wear in Payson. The cost is $16 for adults, 12 to 64; $14 for seniors, 65 and older; $10 for children, 8 to 12; with children 7 and younger and all active military admitted free. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
Festivities open with Women’s Cactus Series Barrel Racing at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 20. Gates open at 5 p.m., admission is a can of food for area food banks. For information to enter this event or additional details, contact Nancy Jane, 520-975-6325 or email saltriverrodeocompany@gmail.com.
The action continues at 7 p.m., Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22, with gates opening at 5 p.m. More than 200 professional rodeo contestants are expected to compete.
Friday night is the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink performance, where cowboys and fans alike wear pink to help local breast cancer support groups. For all wearing pink, $1 per fan and $3 per contestant is donated to the local groups.
Saturday features a Patriotic Performance.
Once again, the rodeo will feature the popular Mutton Bustin’ and Steer Riding events for children. To learn more and to register contact Chapman Auto, 928-474-5261 during business hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday.
For more information about the rodeo visit: www.paysonprorodeo.com or call 928-978-0694.
Salt River Rodeo, with some of the top bulls and bucking stock in the West, is the stock contractor for the 35th Annual Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo.
