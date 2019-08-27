Time Out has assisted more than 6,285 domestic violence survivors and their children through its various programs for more than 25 years. And it has done it all out of a facility that is more than 30 years old.
“The flooring has caved through and we’ve had to incur costs to repair it. We’ve had rain come through the roof and we’ve had to replace bedrooms, which took us down for a while so we couldn’t serve as many as normal,” said Edna Welsheimer, executive director.
To continue service — not only to domestic violence victims in Rim Country, but throughout Gila County and northern Arizona Time Out is seeking funds to build a new facility.
TournamentTo help raise funds, the 2019 Time Out Shelter Pro Am is Oct. 4 and 5 at The Rim Golf Club. Among the celebrities scheduled to take part are Scott Flansburg aka the Human Calculator; Dave Krieg, former quarterback, and Scott Pasmore. Jane Crafter is one of our LPGA players.
Flansburg, known as The Human Calculator (a nickname given to him by Regis Philbin) is an educator, speaker, Guinness World Record holder, bestselling author, and host of “The Human Calculator” show on the History Channel International.
He has been teaching mental math shortcuts and entertaining people for more than 28 years. He earned this nickname because of his remarkable abilities to perform rapid mathematical calculations including addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square roots and cube roots with amazing speed and calculator accuracy using only the power of his mind.
Dave Krieg counts the Arizona Cardinals (1995) among the teams he played for in his 19-year NFL career. He also played for the Seahawks (1980-1991), the Kansas City Chiefs (1992-1993), the Detroit Lions (1994), the Chicago Bears (1996) and the Tennessee Oilers (1997-1998).
Scott Pasmore, an anchor for 3TV in Phoenix, began his television news career in Kirksville, Mo. He has also worked in Palm Springs, Calif. and Albuquerque, N.M. He joined the 3TV team in Phoenix in 1989.
He started anchoring on “Good Morning Arizona” and has been the lead anchor ever since.
He has covered stories such as the O.J. Simpson trial and Oklahoma City bombing. For his coverage of the L.A. riots, he won an Emmy award.
Jane Crafter is a qualified pharmacist turned pro golfer, and a resident of Payson. She recently tied for fourth in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in North Carolina.
Crafter came to the United States with an impressive amateur resumé. She won the 1978 New Zealand Amateur and the 1980 Belgian Amateur. She was runner-up at the 1977 Australian Amateur and the 1980 Canadian Amateur. Crafter also represented Australia in international competition 10 times.
Crafter moved to Phoenix in 2005 and had a second home in Payson for five years before selling her home in the Valley and moving up here full time in April 2018.
“It’s just a beautiful place to get away for the weekends and holidays and we decided to move up here full time and get out of the heat and get out of the rat race,” she said.
The tournament schedule for Friday, Oct. 4 — registration, 4 p.m.; pairing party, silent auction and cocktail hours, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; dinner, 6 p.m.; live auction, 7 p.m.; live band, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Schedule for Saturday, Oct. 5 — check in and putting contest, 9 a.m.; shotgun start, 11 a.m.; lunch, 3 p.m.; awards and thank you, 4 p.m.
Sponsorships range from $15,000 for a title sponsorship to $1,000 to sponsor a hole on the course for the tournament. Dinner tickets are $250 per person.
Donations of auction items are also needed along with contributions for the Time Out Shelter.
Sponsors of the event are The Rim Golf Club; Dalton and Elaine Knauss Foundation; and Canyon State Credit Union.
To learn more about the tournament see https://one.bidpal.net/timeoutgolfevent/welcome. For more information about the shelter and its services go to timeoutshelter.org.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!