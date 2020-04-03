Another Tires & Tacos is at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 4 at Jack in the Box parking lot on East Highway 260 (just west of Safeway).
There’s a twist though, this event is a Tire’s & Tacos COVID Cruise-In.
Everyone will stay in their cars, drive around the parking lot for 10 minutes, and then cruise down West Main Street to Green Valley Park. Everyone is welcome.
Jack in the Box isn’t sure if they’ll be open, but if they are, participants get two free tacos and a large drink at the drive-up window.
