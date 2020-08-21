A new Toastmasters International club began meeting last January in Payson. The weekly in-person meetings stopped at the end of February because of concerns about COVID-19.
At the time, the group was only eight members away from chartering a new club, as yet to be named. Now, the group is ready to have online meetings. This means those interested need not leave the privacy of their homes to socialize with others.
Why join Toastmasters? It provides a supportive environment to become a better speaker at work, home or play. Members learn to listen more carefully and how to lead a meeting.
Toastmasters is a place to make friends, learn how to think on your feet, and advance in your career, or do better at your next job interview.
Online meetings help members to continue pursuing goals and provide human interaction that they might not otherwise get. While many aspects of personal and professional lives have been disrupted, we hope Toastmasters clubs can meet online and provide a sense of normalcy to members.
New and former members are welcome.
There is no charge to find out what it’s all about.
For meeting times and more information, call Barb at 480-510-1767.
