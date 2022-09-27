At past Tonto Apache Tribal Recognition celebrations Apache Crown Dancers performed. They have carried on an unbroken tradition since the days of the fierce conflict between the U.S. Army and Apache bands in central, eastern and southern Arizona.
The history of Payson and the Rim Country starts far before the arrival of man — it starts with a long, drawn out geologic etching of the landscape.
It’s estimated settlement began about 2,000 years ago by the “Mogollons” — what they called themselves is unknown, but it’s the name given them by those who first studied them and is said to be in honor of Juan Ignacio Flores Mogollon, governor of Santa Fe de Nuevo Mexico between 1712 and 1715, a post to which he was commissioned by Felipe V in Madrid.
These first people of Rim Country are believed to have come to the area from New Mexico in about 300 B.C., and were the dominant people until about 1500. At that time, the Hohokam from the south and the Pueblo from the east pushed into the area and absorbed the Mogollon culture.
The Apache followed these early native settlers and became the dominant people until 1870, when the expansion of white pioneers overwhelmed the area and the Arizona Indian Wars came to an end.
According to history from the Tonto Apache Tribe, their people have lived in Arizona since the 1600s. They migrated with the change of season across a large territory, covering the area south from Flagstaff and Winslow to the Mogollon Rim and into Tonto Basin.
The Tonto Apache people spent winters in camps in the Tonto Basin area and summers in the Rim Country. They gardened, gathered wild plants and hunted.
The discovery of gold in the Black Mountains in 1863 brought large numbers of white men to the area.
The Apaches fought to protect their land until, greatly outnumbered and exhausted, they surrendered in the 1870s at Camp Verde.
The Tonto Apaches were placed on a reservation in Camp Verde where they lived with the Yavapai Indians until the reservation was dissolved in 1885.
The Yavapai and Tonto Apaches were then marched to the San Carlos Reservation in the south. Many perished on the march from disease, starvation and cold.
After Geronimo was captured in 1886 and the guards left the San Carlos Reservation, a small band of Tonto Apaches made the long walk back to the Rim Country after 20 years in exile. It was difficult for them to return to their old way of life as settlers occupied many of their garden areas and hunting sites.
They lived for a time on “Indian Hill” north of Payson, then in Rye, and finally in the area directly west of the existing reservation, south of the town of Payson.
The Tonto Apaches were under pressure from the government to return to the San Carlos Reservation.
Under the leadership of Chief Melton Campbell and with the support of others, including Pastor Jesse Martin, Payson benefactor Nan Pyle, attorney Joe Sparks, and Arizona Republic reporter Doris Sturges, the Tonto Apache worked tirelessly for recognition and ultimately were officially recognized by the federal government as a tribe on Oct. 6, 1972, which is celebrated as Tribal Recognition Day.
They were not awarded reservation land until May 31, 1974, when the 85-acre reservation (award) was signed by President Nixon for the use and benefit of the Tonto Apache Tribe.
This year, instead of having a Tribal Recognition Day, the Tonto Apache are marking the event — the 50th Anniversary of Tribal Recognition — with a week of celebrations.
Celebrations are Friday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Festivities include: a powwow Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the east parking lot of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 1, the Mazatzal Grill Masters Competition and Testicle Festival take place, followed by a free concert by One Gunn, a Tribute to Bob Marley; a 50th Anniversary Golf Tournament is planned Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Rim Golf Club.
The Tonto Apache Tribe also hosts a community barbecue with Tribal Ceremonial events and an outdoor drone show Thursday, Oct. 6; a 50th Anniversary Fun Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 7 Scotty McCreery, country singer, appears in concert outdoors, get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashiers cage, gates open at 4 p.m., with opening act performing at 5:30 p.m., 50th Anniversary Celebration fireworks follow the concert along a special after-show free concert inside the casino event center with Fortunate Son, A Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute.
A 50th Anniversary Poker Run takes place Saturday, Oct. 8. Celebrations close the evening of Oct. 8 when renown country music artist Clint Black performs at the casino from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is outdoors and open to guests of all ages. Get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashiers cage. Gates open at 4 p.m.; opening act performs at 5:30 p.m. 50th Anniversary Celebration fireworks follow the concert along with a special after-show free concert inside the casino event center with the Latin Ladies, A Tribute to Shakira, Selena & JLo.
