The Town of Payson will host a public workshop to receive citizen, staff and council input on the skills, education, experience and attributes desired for the next town manager.
The workshop facilitator will be David Evertsen, chief executive officer and principal of Municipal Solutions, LLC.
The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Rim Country Middle School cafeteria, 304 S. Meadow St.
The results of the Payson Town Manager Survey will also be presented at the workshop.
The survey was launched on Oct. 29 and the deadline to complete it was at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12.
